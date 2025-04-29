Truecaller Unveils Scamfeed: A New Community-Driven Defense Against Digital Fraud

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) — Truecaller, renowned for its global communication solutions, has launched a pioneering feature named Scamfeed. Designed as a powerful tool in fighting digital fraud, Scamfeed serves to connect users and share real-time scam alerts.

Scamfeed, embedded within the Truecaller app, represents a user-generated content stream allowing members to report and discuss scams. More than just an informative feed, it acts as a digital network for those targeted by fraud, offering resources to spot scams and protect themselves.

Touted as the swiftest source for scam updates, Scamfeed offers users a platform to post their experiences anonymously and engage with others. The feature marks a strategic advance in Truecaller's mission to enhance user safety and strengthen community ties.

