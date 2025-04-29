Left Menu

Truecaller Unveils Scamfeed: A New Community-Driven Defense Against Digital Fraud

Truecaller launches Scamfeed, a feature enabling users to share experiences and stay informed about digital scams. This community-driven platform functions as an early warning system, empowering users to protect themselves and fight fraud. Scamfeed fosters brand loyalty and will expand globally after its initial launch in India.

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) — Truecaller, renowned for its global communication solutions, has launched a pioneering feature named Scamfeed. Designed as a powerful tool in fighting digital fraud, Scamfeed serves to connect users and share real-time scam alerts.

Scamfeed, embedded within the Truecaller app, represents a user-generated content stream allowing members to report and discuss scams. More than just an informative feed, it acts as a digital network for those targeted by fraud, offering resources to spot scams and protect themselves.

Touted as the swiftest source for scam updates, Scamfeed offers users a platform to post their experiences anonymously and engage with others. The feature marks a strategic advance in Truecaller's mission to enhance user safety and strengthen community ties.

