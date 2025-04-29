Left Menu

Earnings Season: Market Jitters Amid Trade Tensions and Tariff Uncertainty

Investors showed caution as they navigated corporate earnings reports and awaited economic data. Honeywell and UPS saw premarket gains amid market uncertainty over tariffs, which impacted the forecasts for GM, Ford, and Tesla. Trade tensions between the U.S. and China and tariff impacts continue to weigh heavily on market sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 16:45 IST
In a cautious market environment, futures tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq dipped slightly on Tuesday, as investors navigated corporate earnings and eye fresh economic data. The Dow saw support from Honeywell, which surged 5.3% on strong first-quarter profits. Meanwhile, UPS climbed 2.6% in premarket trading following its quarterly results.

Efforts to mitigate the impact of automotive tariffs were announced by U.S. officials, aiming to ease duties on foreign parts used in domestically produced cars. Despite these measures, General Motors shares fell 2.8% after withdrawing its annual forecast due to tariff uncertainties. Ford and Tesla shares dipped marginally, erasing early gains.

With investors awaiting updates on U.S.-China trade talks, the market remains on edge. Key economic indicators like consumer confidence and job openings are due, alongside first-quarter GDP and nonfarm payrolls. Despite the S&P 500's recent five-session winning streak, concerns over trade tensions remain, as warned by Michael Brown of Pepperstone.

