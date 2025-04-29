Earnings Season: Market Jitters Amid Trade Tensions and Tariff Uncertainty

In a cautious market environment, futures tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq dipped slightly on Tuesday, as investors navigated corporate earnings and eye fresh economic data. The Dow saw support from Honeywell, which surged 5.3% on strong first-quarter profits. Meanwhile, UPS climbed 2.6% in premarket trading following its quarterly results.

Efforts to mitigate the impact of automotive tariffs were announced by U.S. officials, aiming to ease duties on foreign parts used in domestically produced cars. Despite these measures, General Motors shares fell 2.8% after withdrawing its annual forecast due to tariff uncertainties. Ford and Tesla shares dipped marginally, erasing early gains.

With investors awaiting updates on U.S.-China trade talks, the market remains on edge. Key economic indicators like consumer confidence and job openings are due, alongside first-quarter GDP and nonfarm payrolls. Despite the S&P 500's recent five-session winning streak, concerns over trade tensions remain, as warned by Michael Brown of Pepperstone.

(With inputs from agencies.)