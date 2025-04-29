Left Menu

GM's Major Recall: Engine Woes Hit SUVs and Trucks

General Motors is recalling nearly 600,000 SUVs and trucks in the U.S. due to potential engine issues affecting the Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Silverado, and other models. The recall follows reports of crashes and injuries related to manufacturing defects in engine components. Inspections and repairs will be conducted by dealers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 18:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

General Motors announced a recall of nearly 600,000 SUVs and trucks in the United States because of potential engine issues. The recall involves Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, and several other models from 2021 to 2024 with 6.2L V8 gas engines.

According to GM, defects in the connecting rod and crankshaft components could lead to engine damage or complete failure. Reports indicate 12 crashes and injuries possibly linked to the issue. Dealers will inspect the vehicles and conduct necessary repairs or replacements.

Vehicles passing the inspection will receive higher viscosity oil and new oil components. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation following numerous reports of engine failures. GM identified over 28,000 complaints or incidents in the U.S. related to engine issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

