GM's Major Recall: Engine Woes Hit SUVs and Trucks

General Motors announced a recall of nearly 600,000 SUVs and trucks in the United States because of potential engine issues. The recall involves Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, and several other models from 2021 to 2024 with 6.2L V8 gas engines.

According to GM, defects in the connecting rod and crankshaft components could lead to engine damage or complete failure. Reports indicate 12 crashes and injuries possibly linked to the issue. Dealers will inspect the vehicles and conduct necessary repairs or replacements.

Vehicles passing the inspection will receive higher viscosity oil and new oil components. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation following numerous reports of engine failures. GM identified over 28,000 complaints or incidents in the U.S. related to engine issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)