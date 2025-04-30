Left Menu

Meta's Bold Leap: Llama 4-Powered AI App Challenges ChatGPT

Meta Platforms introduces a new AI app leveraging the Llama 4 system, integrating social media elements to rival ChatGPT. This move emphasizes personalization and free open-source accessibility. Meta aims to enhance productivity through AI, with leaders discussing the transformative impact on industries similar to electricity's innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 30-04-2025 06:24 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 06:24 IST
Meta's Bold Leap: Llama 4-Powered AI App Challenges ChatGPT
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bid to stand out in the competitive artificial intelligence landscape, Meta Platforms has unveiled its latest creation: a dedicated AI application complete with social media influences, aiming to rival OpenAI's popular ChatGPT.

The Meta AI app, driven by the proprietary Llama 4 system, introduces novel features like a 'discover' feed. This function allows users to observe AI interactions by others, reminiscent of an AI-focused version of the original Facebook feed. It also boasts a voice mode for direct AI communication.

At the recent LlamaCon conference, Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg emphasized the potential productivity gains AI could bring, urging that these should eventually reflect in GDP growth. In a conversation with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, the transformative promise of AI was likened to the historical impact of electricity, underscoring ongoing industry shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025