Meta's Bold Leap: Llama 4-Powered AI App Challenges ChatGPT

In a bid to stand out in the competitive artificial intelligence landscape, Meta Platforms has unveiled its latest creation: a dedicated AI application complete with social media influences, aiming to rival OpenAI's popular ChatGPT.

The Meta AI app, driven by the proprietary Llama 4 system, introduces novel features like a 'discover' feed. This function allows users to observe AI interactions by others, reminiscent of an AI-focused version of the original Facebook feed. It also boasts a voice mode for direct AI communication.

At the recent LlamaCon conference, Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg emphasized the potential productivity gains AI could bring, urging that these should eventually reflect in GDP growth. In a conversation with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, the transformative promise of AI was likened to the historical impact of electricity, underscoring ongoing industry shifts.

