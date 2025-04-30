Tech Opportunities Amid Global Trade Challenges

In the face of global trade fluctuations, the tech industry is maintaining a stance of cautious optimism, particularly around tariff and inflationary pressures in the US. Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCL Group, sees opportunities for Indian IT companies amid potential cost-optimization needs.

Malhotra, recently ranked fifth among the world's wealthiest women, described the current trade and tariff environment as a 'double-edged sword.' While these pressures impact the industries they serve, the industry itself remains largely untouched in major markets like the US.

Highlighting technology's role in addressing challenges, she underlined the importance of cost optimization as a countermeasure. Recent family business decisions have bolstered her position, securing her status within the Hurun Global Rich List's top 10 for women.

