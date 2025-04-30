Tech Talent Flows Back to Europe Amid Rising Defense Stakes

As the global landscape shifts, a significant number of European tech workers are opting to return home, lured by burgeoning opportunities in defense startups. Driven by a sense of patriotism ignited by the Ukrainian conflict and changes in longstanding security alliances, many are finding roles in a transforming industry.

Interviews with AI engineers, venture capitalists, and defense company executives reveal a marked trend: increasing investments in defense technologies, particularly those leveraging artificial intelligence, is reshaping Europe's markets. Firms like Comand AI and Alpine Eagle are at the forefront of this surge, attracting talent from high-profile U.S. tech firms.

Despite lower salaries compared to the U.S., the appeal of contributing to cutting-edge defense technology is significant. Many young engineers see their work as protecting European democracies. This sentiment is fueling a tech renaissance in Europe, evidenced by a sharp increase in venture capital flows and startup activity in the sector.

