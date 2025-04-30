SatLeo Labs Secures $3.3 Million To Revolutionize Earth Observation

Ahmedabad-based space startup SatLeo Labs announced a significant financial boost this week, securing USD 3.3 million in pre-seed funding to launch a thermal imaging satellite. This venture promises to enhance the company's earth observation capabilities significantly.

The fresh funds will be directed towards developing SatLeo Labs' proprietary thermal imaging payload. This includes conducting feasibility studies and obtaining crucial regulatory approvals. "We are pioneering a dual-band, high-resolution thermal payload designed for fused multispectral imaging - empowering sustainable solutions across agriculture, environmental conservation, climate-resilient urban planning, and strategic defence," stated Ranendu Ghosh, Co-founder & CTO of SatLeo Labs.

The investment round was led by Merak Ventures, with significant contributions from Huddle Ventures and other industry players. With over USD 25 million in Letters of Intent, the startup is poised to expand its team, construct necessary infrastructure, and conduct pilot tests, marking a robust movement towards launching its first thermal imaging satellite and securing India's leadership in commercial space technology.

