Global AgentHack 2025: UiPath's Groundbreaking Automation Event
UiPath launches Global AgentHack, a virtual hackathon advancing agentic automation. Participants, including developers and AI engineers, will leverage UiPath tools to create AI agents. The event, part of UiPath DevCon 2025, offers cash prizes and professional development rewards, encouraging innovations in enterprise efficiency and business transformation.
UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leader in enterprise automation and AI software, has unveiled Global AgentHack, a virtual hackathon aimed at advancing agentic automation innovation. This groundbreaking event, launched at UiPath DevCon 2025, invites participants to create AI agents using UiPath tools across categories like Agent Builder and Agentic Orchestration.
Open to developers, data scientists, and professionals, the hackathon encourages creation and collaboration in showcasing agentic automation's real-world potential. UiPath's Senior VP, Sebastian Schroetel, sees it as a global opportunity to experiment with UiPath's leading tools, emphasizing practical solutions over theory.
The hackathon finale encourages finalists to integrate their projects into the UiPath ecosystem. Scheduled to end in mid-August, top innovators stand to win cash prizes, company certification, and broader industry recognition, reinforcing UiPath's role in transforming enterprise automation.
