Global AgentHack 2025: UiPath's Groundbreaking Automation Event

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leader in enterprise automation and AI software, has unveiled Global AgentHack, a virtual hackathon aimed at advancing agentic automation innovation. This groundbreaking event, launched at UiPath DevCon 2025, invites participants to create AI agents using UiPath tools across categories like Agent Builder and Agentic Orchestration.

Open to developers, data scientists, and professionals, the hackathon encourages creation and collaboration in showcasing agentic automation's real-world potential. UiPath's Senior VP, Sebastian Schroetel, sees it as a global opportunity to experiment with UiPath's leading tools, emphasizing practical solutions over theory.

The hackathon finale encourages finalists to integrate their projects into the UiPath ecosystem. Scheduled to end in mid-August, top innovators stand to win cash prizes, company certification, and broader industry recognition, reinforcing UiPath's role in transforming enterprise automation.

