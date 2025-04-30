Left Menu

Global AgentHack 2025: UiPath's Groundbreaking Automation Event

UiPath launches Global AgentHack, a virtual hackathon advancing agentic automation. Participants, including developers and AI engineers, will leverage UiPath tools to create AI agents. The event, part of UiPath DevCon 2025, offers cash prizes and professional development rewards, encouraging innovations in enterprise efficiency and business transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-04-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 11:16 IST
Global AgentHack 2025: UiPath's Groundbreaking Automation Event
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leader in enterprise automation and AI software, has unveiled Global AgentHack, a virtual hackathon aimed at advancing agentic automation innovation. This groundbreaking event, launched at UiPath DevCon 2025, invites participants to create AI agents using UiPath tools across categories like Agent Builder and Agentic Orchestration.

Open to developers, data scientists, and professionals, the hackathon encourages creation and collaboration in showcasing agentic automation's real-world potential. UiPath's Senior VP, Sebastian Schroetel, sees it as a global opportunity to experiment with UiPath's leading tools, emphasizing practical solutions over theory.

The hackathon finale encourages finalists to integrate their projects into the UiPath ecosystem. Scheduled to end in mid-August, top innovators stand to win cash prizes, company certification, and broader industry recognition, reinforcing UiPath's role in transforming enterprise automation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025