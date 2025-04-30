British House Prices Fall Unexpectedly in April: Mortgage Data Insights

In a surprising turn, British house prices dipped by 0.6% in April, defying expectations of a flat reading, as reported by mortgage provider Nationwide on Wednesday.

This decline comes as a property transaction discount concluded, coinciding with a backdrop of a 3.4% hike from the previous year, though this remains shy of the predicted 4.1% increase.

According to Robert Gardner, Nationwide's chief economist, the reduction in house price growth was anticipated post the early April stamp duty adjustments, with preliminary data suggesting a sharp increase in March transactions as buyers rushed to avoid extra taxes.

