European Shares Edge Higher Amid Mixed Earnings and Economic Concerns

On Wednesday, European shares saw an uptick as investors navigated mixed corporate earnings results and braced for crucial economic data releases. This movement marked the end of a turbulent month influenced heavily by disruptive U.S. trade policies.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up by 0.4% at 0716 GMT. However, the index was still on course for a second monthly decline if current trends continued. While other regional indexes stayed in positive territory, Spain notably lagged, dropping by 0.5%.

European markets showed resilience, recovering more than half of the losses incurred after a significant fall of nearly 18% earlier this month, triggered by fears of a global recession amidst President Trump's import tariff announcements. Notably, Barclays shares increased by 2.3% as the British bank reported a 19% rise in its first-quarter profit. Meanwhile, DSV's shares surged by 9.6% following its acquisition of Germany's Schenker. In contrast, SSAB's shares fell nearly 5% in response to a 57% drop in its first-quarter operating profit. Investors are also closely monitoring upcoming growth data for France, Germany, and the broader euro zone.

