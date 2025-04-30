European Shares Edge Higher Amid Mixed Earnings and Economic Concerns
European shares rose on Wednesday as investors evaluated mixed corporate earnings and anticipated key economic data, concluding a volatile month marked by disruptive U.S. trade policy. The STOXX 600 index climbed 0.4% with Barclays and DSV experiencing gains, while SSAB dropped due to decreased profits.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up by 0.4% at 0716 GMT. However, the index was still on course for a second monthly decline if current trends continued. While other regional indexes stayed in positive territory, Spain notably lagged, dropping by 0.5%.
European markets showed resilience, recovering more than half of the losses incurred after a significant fall of nearly 18% earlier this month, triggered by fears of a global recession amidst President Trump's import tariff announcements. Notably, Barclays shares increased by 2.3% as the British bank reported a 19% rise in its first-quarter profit. Meanwhile, DSV's shares surged by 9.6% following its acquisition of Germany's Schenker. In contrast, SSAB's shares fell nearly 5% in response to a 57% drop in its first-quarter operating profit. Investors are also closely monitoring upcoming growth data for France, Germany, and the broader euro zone.
