Findability Sciences Expands with Mumbai Innovation Hub

Findability Sciences is expanding its operations in Mumbai, India, with a new Innovation & Delivery Centre. This expansion aims to boost AI-driven growth and enhance client delivery globally by leveraging Mumbai's status as a tech hub. The company plans to increase AI talent and develop industry-specific platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 15:26 IST
Findability Sciences, a global leader in enterprise AI solutions, is significantly expanding its presence in Mumbai, India, with the establishment of a new Innovation & Delivery Centre. This strategic move aligns with the company's goal to enhance global client delivery and accelerate growth driven by artificial intelligence.

The Mumbai facility is poised to capitalize on the city's strong data centre capacity and booming tech ecosystem, which is anticipated to contribute massively to India's GDP over the next few decades. The expansion is projected to yield a substantial return on investment while boosting Findability Sciences' ability to provide top-tier AI solutions across various sectors in multiple countries.

The initiative also includes plans to exponentially increase the company's AI talent base in India, launch targeted AI platforms, and forge partnerships that drive enterprise automation. This underscores a commitment to fostering local talent and advancing technological innovation both locally and globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

