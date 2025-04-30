Microsoft's Bold Stand: Ensuring European Data Sovereignty Amidst US-EU Tensions
Microsoft has pledged to contest any U.S. government attempt to halt its data centre operations in Europe. Against a backdrop of rising US-EU tensions, company president Brad Smith reassured European customers of Microsoft's commitment to continue services and expand data centre presence across the continent.
Microsoft has declared its intention to defy any potential U.S. government directive mandating the cessation of its data center operations in Europe, seeking to calm European fears of trans-Atlantic service disruptions.
Company President Brad Smith emphasized the absence of such discussions in Washington, D.C., although acknowledging it as a pressing issue for Microsoft's European clientele, including governmental bodies.
Amid escalating trade tensions propelled by former President Donald Trump and strategic shifts that have unsettled the trans-Atlantic alliance, Smith, at a Brussels event, emphasized expanded operations and legal commitments against potential service halts.
