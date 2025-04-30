Microsoft's Bold Stand: Ensuring European Data Sovereignty Amidst US-EU Tensions

Microsoft has declared its intention to defy any potential U.S. government directive mandating the cessation of its data center operations in Europe, seeking to calm European fears of trans-Atlantic service disruptions.

Company President Brad Smith emphasized the absence of such discussions in Washington, D.C., although acknowledging it as a pressing issue for Microsoft's European clientele, including governmental bodies.

Amid escalating trade tensions propelled by former President Donald Trump and strategic shifts that have unsettled the trans-Atlantic alliance, Smith, at a Brussels event, emphasized expanded operations and legal commitments against potential service halts.

(With inputs from agencies.)