Microsoft's Bold Stand: Ensuring European Data Sovereignty Amidst US-EU Tensions

Microsoft has pledged to contest any U.S. government attempt to halt its data centre operations in Europe. Against a backdrop of rising US-EU tensions, company president Brad Smith reassured European customers of Microsoft's commitment to continue services and expand data centre presence across the continent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 30-04-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 17:33 IST
Microsoft has declared its intention to defy any potential U.S. government directive mandating the cessation of its data center operations in Europe, seeking to calm European fears of trans-Atlantic service disruptions.

Company President Brad Smith emphasized the absence of such discussions in Washington, D.C., although acknowledging it as a pressing issue for Microsoft's European clientele, including governmental bodies.

Amid escalating trade tensions propelled by former President Donald Trump and strategic shifts that have unsettled the trans-Atlantic alliance, Smith, at a Brussels event, emphasized expanded operations and legal commitments against potential service halts.

