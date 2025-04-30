Trump's Picks for NASA and FCC Stir Controversy

The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee took a significant step on Wednesday by advancing President Donald Trump's nominees to pivotal roles in NASA and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Jared Isaacman, an entrepreneur and private astronaut, is set to helm NASA, bringing with him a strong alliance with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

The controversial nominations have sparked political debates, primarily as NASA undergoes restructuring and the FCC faces an impending deregulatory wave under Chair Brendan Carr. The confirmation of Olivia Trusty to the FCC brings the panel closer to a Republican majority, heightening political tensions.

The nominees' confirmations could shift the trajectory of space and communication policies. With a focus on Mars and the moon, NASA's leadership will have to navigate substantial financial commitments. Meanwhile, the FCC's decisions could reshape the telecommunications landscape, given Trump's recent firings of Democratic commissioners.

(With inputs from agencies.)