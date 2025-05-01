Infosys Strengthens Energy Sector with MRE Consulting Acquisition

Infosys, a leading IT firm, has successfully completed the acquisition of MRE Consulting for USD 36 million in an all-cash agreement.

This strategic acquisition, conducted through Infosys Nova Holdings LLC, expands Infosys' capabilities in trading and risk management, particularly in the energy domain.

With the integration of MRE Consulting, Infosys aims to bolster its digital transformation efforts in energy and commodity trading. This move aligns with the rising demand for such services, enhancing value for clients in these critical business areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)