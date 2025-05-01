Infosys Strengthens Energy Sector with MRE Consulting Acquisition
Infosys has completed the acquisition of MRE Consulting for USD 36 million, enhancing its capabilities in trading and risk management in the energy sector. This move is set to boost Infosys' leadership in digital transformation within the energy and commodity trading markets.
Infosys, a leading IT firm, has successfully completed the acquisition of MRE Consulting for USD 36 million in an all-cash agreement.
This strategic acquisition, conducted through Infosys Nova Holdings LLC, expands Infosys' capabilities in trading and risk management, particularly in the energy domain.
With the integration of MRE Consulting, Infosys aims to bolster its digital transformation efforts in energy and commodity trading. This move aligns with the rising demand for such services, enhancing value for clients in these critical business areas.
