Tech Giants Propel U.S. Stock Futures Amidst Economic Uncertainty

U.S. stock index futures climbed on Thursday, boosted by the robust performances of tech titans Microsoft and Meta. Their impressive quarterly results have sparked a positive outlook for the technology sector.

Microsoft made headlines with a nearly 9% surge in premarket trading, following a forecast of stronger-than-expected growth for its cloud-computing division, Azure. In parallel, Meta's stock rose 6.3% fueled by a better-than-expected revenue stream tied to strong advertising achievements.

The stability provided by these tech heavyweights has somewhat eased market concerns over the unpredictable U.S. economic outlook, exacerbated by fluctuating tariff policies and ongoing trade tensions with China.

