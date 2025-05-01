Left Menu

Tech Giants Propel U.S. Stock Futures Amidst Economic Uncertainty

U.S. stock index futures rose, driven by strong performances from tech giants Microsoft and Meta. Their positive quarterly results bolstered the technology sector, despite concerns over the U.S. economy and trade policies. Other tech megacaps, like Nvidia and Alphabet, also saw gains, maintaining market optimism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 17:00 IST
Tech Giants Propel U.S. Stock Futures Amidst Economic Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock index futures climbed on Thursday, boosted by the robust performances of tech titans Microsoft and Meta. Their impressive quarterly results have sparked a positive outlook for the technology sector.

Microsoft made headlines with a nearly 9% surge in premarket trading, following a forecast of stronger-than-expected growth for its cloud-computing division, Azure. In parallel, Meta's stock rose 6.3% fueled by a better-than-expected revenue stream tied to strong advertising achievements.

The stability provided by these tech heavyweights has somewhat eased market concerns over the unpredictable U.S. economic outlook, exacerbated by fluctuating tariff policies and ongoing trade tensions with China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025