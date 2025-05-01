Tech Giants Propel U.S. Stock Futures Amidst Economic Uncertainty
U.S. stock index futures rose, driven by strong performances from tech giants Microsoft and Meta. Their positive quarterly results bolstered the technology sector, despite concerns over the U.S. economy and trade policies. Other tech megacaps, like Nvidia and Alphabet, also saw gains, maintaining market optimism.
U.S. stock index futures climbed on Thursday, boosted by the robust performances of tech titans Microsoft and Meta. Their impressive quarterly results have sparked a positive outlook for the technology sector.
Microsoft made headlines with a nearly 9% surge in premarket trading, following a forecast of stronger-than-expected growth for its cloud-computing division, Azure. In parallel, Meta's stock rose 6.3% fueled by a better-than-expected revenue stream tied to strong advertising achievements.
The stability provided by these tech heavyweights has somewhat eased market concerns over the unpredictable U.S. economic outlook, exacerbated by fluctuating tariff policies and ongoing trade tensions with China.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trade War Turmoil: Fitch Slashes Global Growth Forecast Amid Rising Tariffs
Fitch Downgrades Global Growth Forecast Amidst Escalating Trade Tensions
Economic Outlook for South Asia: World Bank Lowers Growth Forecast
Pakistan's Economy Stabilizes with 2.7% Growth Forecast Amid Reforms, Digital Focus
Slow Growth Forecast for Two-Wheeler Sector Amid Inventory Woes