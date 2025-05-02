India's Quantum Leap: IBM and TCS Propel Andhra Pradesh's Tech Revolution

IBM and Tata Consultancy Services have joined forces with the Andhra Pradesh government to establish India's largest quantum computer at the Quantum Valley Tech Park situated in Amaravati. This pioneering venture is set to propel the country into a new era of technological capability.

The primary aim is to exploit the quantum advantage for tackling industry challenges that conventional computing struggles with. Anchored by the IBM Quantum System Two, the park will foster development of sector-specific algorithms and applications, with support from TCS, to empower Indian industries and academia.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the initiative's potential to position India as a global quantum hub, integrating industry and academic efforts to drive innovation and employment. The project aims to establish a robust quantum ecosystem, creating high-end jobs, attracting talent, and drawing international investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)