Apple's Strategic Moves Amid Tariff Troubles

Apple shares dropped nearly 3% in premarket trade following a cut in its share buyback program. Amid the U.S.-China trade war, the company is shifting production to India to avoid tariffs. Despite CEO Tim Cook's reassurances, investors remain wary about future impacts on Apple's growth trajectory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 14:57 IST
Representative Image (Image Source: Pexels) Image Credit: ANI

In a significant move amid ongoing trade tensions, Apple shares saw a nearly 3% decline in premarket trading on Friday. This came after the tech giant announced a reduction in its share buyback program, with CEO Tim Cook cautioning about an estimated $900 million in tariff-related costs this quarter.

Apple, which manufactures over 90% of its products in China, has been strategically shifting its iPhone production to India. This is an effort to mitigate the impact of the U.S.-China trade war, spurred by President Donald Trump's policies. Analysts view this as a necessary adjustment, with India being hailed as Apple's 'life raft supply chain' amid trade uncertainties.

Despite Cook's efforts to reassure investors during the earnings call, there remains a palpable demand for more clarity regarding Apple's future amid escalating trade tensions. As tariffs loom, the long-term strategies of Apple remain under scrutiny, with industry peers like Alphabet, Microsoft, and Meta showing more buoyant performance metrics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

