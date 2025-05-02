India Introduces Repairability Index for Smartphones and Tablets

In a significant step towards consumer empowerment, a government panel in India has proposed a repairability index for smartphones and tablets. This move is designed to assist consumers in making informed purchasing decisions by providing transparency about the ease of repairing mobile devices.

The framework, unveiled by the panel chaired by Additional Secretary Bharat Khera, seeks to hold manufacturers accountable for the longevity and repairability of their products. This initiative is modeled after existing energy efficiency ratings and aims to combat planned obsolescence in the technology sector.

The repairability index will employ a five-point scale to assess key components such as display screens and batteries. The consumer affairs ministry will review the panel's recommendations before issuing guidelines, marking India's stride towards aligning with global standards in the EU, US, and France.

(With inputs from agencies.)