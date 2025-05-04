TAC InfoSec Doubles Profit, Drives Global Expansion
Cybersecurity firm TAC InfoSec Limited announced a net profit of Rs 14.8 crore for FY 2024-25, more than doubling last year's figures. Revenue grew by 160% year-on-year with key acquisitions and industry-first solutions driving the expansion. The company now serves over 3,000 clients in 100+ countries.
Cybersecurity company TAC InfoSec Limited reported a significant financial leap with a net profit more than doubling to Rs 14.8 crore for the financial year 2024-25 compared to the previous year.
The company experienced a 160% year-on-year revenue surge, growing from Rs 11.7 crore in FY24 to Rs 30.5 crore in FY25. This impressive growth was marked by a 135% increase in net profit year-over-year, reaching Rs 148.3 million.
TAC InfoSec attributes this success to strategic acquisitions, including CyberScope and Cyber Sandia, and the launch of industry-first solutions such as ESOF AppSec ADA MASA. Over 3,000 clients have been reached across more than 100 countries. Founder and CEO Trishneet Arora emphasized that the company's exponential growth reflects strong execution and foresight.
