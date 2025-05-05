Space Tourism: Redefining the Term 'Astronaut'

The all-women spaceflight aboard Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin has sparked a renewed debate about the qualifications required to be designated an 'astronaut'. Notably, U.S. transport secretary Sean Duffy dismissed such titles for attendees like Katy Perry and Gayle King, claiming they did not meet Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) criteria.

Historically, the status of astronauts was first questioned during the celebrity suborbital flights of 2021. The Kármán line, at 62.1 miles, symbolizes a debated boundary of space, acclaimed by some and dismissed by others.

As commercial space flights continue, legal and social implications of classifying space travelers surface. The definition of 'astronaut' extends beyond mere terminology, affecting the accountability of passengers and companies like Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic.

