Left Menu

Space Tourism: Redefining the Term 'Astronaut'

The recent all-women spaceflight on Blue Origin reignites the debate on who qualifies as an 'astronaut'. While definitions vary, the Kármán line often represents the boundary of space. This has implications for space law and the responsibilities of space travelers. Social and legal dimensions are under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nottingham | Updated: 05-05-2025 08:43 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 08:43 IST
Space Tourism: Redefining the Term 'Astronaut'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The all-women spaceflight aboard Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin has sparked a renewed debate about the qualifications required to be designated an 'astronaut'. Notably, U.S. transport secretary Sean Duffy dismissed such titles for attendees like Katy Perry and Gayle King, claiming they did not meet Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) criteria.

Historically, the status of astronauts was first questioned during the celebrity suborbital flights of 2021. The Kármán line, at 62.1 miles, symbolizes a debated boundary of space, acclaimed by some and dismissed by others.

As commercial space flights continue, legal and social implications of classifying space travelers surface. The definition of 'astronaut' extends beyond mere terminology, affecting the accountability of passengers and companies like Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025