Black Box's Bold Move: Aiming to Dominate India's Digital Infrastructure

Essar Group's Black Box, a global digital infrastructure integrator, is setting its sights on significant growth in India, allocating Rs 100 crore to expand its footprint. This investment aims to double the company's business in India over the next few years, significantly boosting the country's digital infrastructure.

A substantial portion of the funds, one-fourth of Black Box's recent Rs 410 crore fundraise, will fortify its Bengaluru Center of Excellence. This will involve doubling the workforce to 1,000 employees within a year, positioning Black Box to capitalize on the country's burgeoning digital transformation.

With India's digital infrastructure poised for substantial growth, Black Box plans to leverage its global expertise in handling hyperscale customers to dominate key sectors like public infrastructure and enterprise AI adoption, ensuring a robust and secure digital framework for its Indian clients.

(With inputs from agencies.)