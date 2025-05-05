Greece Unveils Innovative App to Empower Parents in Digital Age Verification

In a move reflecting its ancient wisdom, Greece has taken a modern approach to a crucial household issue: enabling parents to monitor their children's online activities.

The Greek government introduced a state-operated mobile app on Monday—one of Europe's boldest steps toward digital age verification for children.

Named Kids Wallet, the app, available on both iOS and Android, provides tools for parents to verify ages on digital platforms and monitor activities. Digital Governance Minister Dimitris Papastergiou described it as an essential application for both Greece and Europe, aimed at confirming children's ages on social media and as a future identification tool.

