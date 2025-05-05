Left Menu

Greece Unveils Innovative App to Empower Parents in Digital Age Verification

Greece has launched a new mobile app called Kids Wallet, designed to help parents oversee their children's online activities by verifying age and monitoring browsing. This initiative aligns with EU efforts to standardize age verification and protect minors online. The app is voluntary but offers powerful control features.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 05-05-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 20:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

In a move reflecting its ancient wisdom, Greece has taken a modern approach to a crucial household issue: enabling parents to monitor their children's online activities.

The Greek government introduced a state-operated mobile app on Monday—one of Europe's boldest steps toward digital age verification for children.

Named Kids Wallet, the app, available on both iOS and Android, provides tools for parents to verify ages on digital platforms and monitor activities. Digital Governance Minister Dimitris Papastergiou described it as an essential application for both Greece and Europe, aimed at confirming children's ages on social media and as a future identification tool.

(With inputs from agencies.)

