Transforming Innovation: Stakeholder Meetings on CRI Guidelines

The Indian Patent Office has announced in-person stakeholder meetings to consider feedback on draft guidelines for computer-related inventions (CRIs). These meetings will occur in Mumbai on May 9 and in Delhi on May 13. Participants will address how new technologies like AI and blockchain reshape innovation and the need for updated patent regulation.

The Controller General of Patents stated that the CRI guidelines issued on March 25 are crucial as recent IT advancements necessitate a revised approach to patent examination. Such innovations involve complex integrations of hardware and software, rendering existing systems insufficient.

The draft guidelines aim to streamline the examination of CRI patent applications in line with exclusions specified under Section 3(k) of the Indian Patents Act, 1970, thereby fostering consistency and efficiency in processing patent protections within these cutting-edge fields.

