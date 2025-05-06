Left Menu

Transforming Innovation: Stakeholder Meetings on CRI Guidelines

The Indian Patent Office will hold meetings to discuss draft guidelines for computer-related inventions (CRIs) in Mumbai and Delhi. The guidelines aim to provide clarity on patent examinations amid rapid tech advancements, addressing challenges in protecting CRI innovations as outlined under Section 3(k) of the Indian Patents Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:31 IST
Transforming Innovation: Stakeholder Meetings on CRI Guidelines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Patent Office has announced in-person stakeholder meetings to consider feedback on draft guidelines for computer-related inventions (CRIs). These meetings will occur in Mumbai on May 9 and in Delhi on May 13. Participants will address how new technologies like AI and blockchain reshape innovation and the need for updated patent regulation.

The Controller General of Patents stated that the CRI guidelines issued on March 25 are crucial as recent IT advancements necessitate a revised approach to patent examination. Such innovations involve complex integrations of hardware and software, rendering existing systems insufficient.

The draft guidelines aim to streamline the examination of CRI patent applications in line with exclusions specified under Section 3(k) of the Indian Patents Act, 1970, thereby fostering consistency and efficiency in processing patent protections within these cutting-edge fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025