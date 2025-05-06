Airtel Africa and SpaceX Partner to Launch Starlink in Africa

Airtel Africa has inked a groundbreaking deal with SpaceX to bring Starlink's high-speed internet to the continent. Announced on Tuesday, this collaboration promises to revolutionize digital connectivity for millions of Africans.

SpaceX currently holds the necessary licenses in nine out of the fourteen countries where Airtel operates, with additional approvals pending. By utilizing low Earth orbit satellite technology, Starlink is set to deliver fast and reliable internet, even in remote areas.

This partnership aims to facilitate digital inclusion by leveraging Airtel's infrastructure and expanding rural coverage. It is part of a broader effort to advance Africa's digital economy, providing much-needed connectivity to businesses, schools, and healthcare centers.

