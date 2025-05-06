Left Menu

Airtel Africa and SpaceX Partner to Launch Starlink in Africa

Airtel Africa announced a partnership with SpaceX to introduce Starlink's high-speed internet in Africa. SpaceX has secured licenses in 9 of 14 African countries within Airtel's network, with licenses for the rest in progress, aiming to enhance digital connectivity across the continent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 18:49 IST
Airtel Africa and SpaceX Partner to Launch Starlink in Africa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Airtel Africa has inked a groundbreaking deal with SpaceX to bring Starlink's high-speed internet to the continent. Announced on Tuesday, this collaboration promises to revolutionize digital connectivity for millions of Africans.

SpaceX currently holds the necessary licenses in nine out of the fourteen countries where Airtel operates, with additional approvals pending. By utilizing low Earth orbit satellite technology, Starlink is set to deliver fast and reliable internet, even in remote areas.

This partnership aims to facilitate digital inclusion by leveraging Airtel's infrastructure and expanding rural coverage. It is part of a broader effort to advance Africa's digital economy, providing much-needed connectivity to businesses, schools, and healthcare centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025