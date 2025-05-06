Starlink's Satellite Odyssey: Navigating Approval in India

The journey for Starlink, led by Elon Musk, to gain approval for satellite internet services in India is nearing completion, according to Union Minister Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani. Despite complications, the government assures telecommunications providers of minimal threat.

Amidst the Bharat Telecom event, the Minister of State for Telecom highlighted stringent security norms due to regional threats. Starlink will not significantly impact traditional networks, focusing instead on remote connectivity, Pemmasani explained.

With fewer subscribers globally and high costs, Starlink is unlikely to overtake India's current telecom providers. Starlink's niche will be in maritime communications and remote areas, where traditional networks struggle.

