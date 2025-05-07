Left Menu

Houthi Leader Analyzes U.S. Ceasefire Impact

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, head of Yemen's Houthi supreme revolutionary committee, announced the group would evaluate the U.S. halt of aggression against Yemen. He emphasized their ongoing support for Gaza despite the ceasefire, underscoring the group's continuous strikes against Israel amid U.S. negotiations.

Cairo | Updated: 07-05-2025 00:15 IST
Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, the leader of Yemen's Houthi supreme revolutionary committee, revealed plans to assess the U.S. decision to temporarily halt its presence in Yemen. His statement was made public in a post on social media platform X.

Al-Houthi clarified that the ceasefire does not extend to the group's ongoing activities in Gaza, as the Houthis remain committed to supporting efforts to end the war there.

Furthermore, al-Houthi stressed that the ceasefire agreement with the U.S. does not signify an end to their military actions against Israel, highlighting a complex geopolitical landscape.

