Houthi Leader Analyzes U.S. Ceasefire Impact

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, the leader of Yemen's Houthi supreme revolutionary committee, revealed plans to assess the U.S. decision to temporarily halt its presence in Yemen. His statement was made public in a post on social media platform X.

Al-Houthi clarified that the ceasefire does not extend to the group's ongoing activities in Gaza, as the Houthis remain committed to supporting efforts to end the war there.

Furthermore, al-Houthi stressed that the ceasefire agreement with the U.S. does not signify an end to their military actions against Israel, highlighting a complex geopolitical landscape.

