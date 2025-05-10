Left Menu

Earth's GPS Takes a Giant Leap: Navigating the Moon with LUPIN

Spanish firm GMV introduces LUPIN, a novel lunar navigation system akin to GPS, to aid future moon missions. Part of the European Space Agency's initiative, it supports scientific research, mining, and tourism by enhancing positioning, navigation, and timing on the lunar surface.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 18:37 IST
Earth's GPS Takes a Giant Leap: Navigating the Moon with LUPIN
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a breakthrough for space navigation, the Spanish technology company GMV has introduced an innovative system designed to make lunar exploration as seamless as navigating through a city using apps like Google Maps. The new system, named LUPIN, serves as a GPS-style navigation tool for the moon.

LUPIN is part of a broader effort by the European Space Agency to test cutting-edge techniques for positioning, navigation, and timing. With increasing interest in the moon for scientific research, potential mining endeavors, and even tourism, this development aims to offer unprecedented ease in exploring the lunar environment.

The project symbolizes a significant leap in space technology, potentially pioneering future lunar activities and opening up new opportunities for exploration and commercialization on the moon's surface.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025