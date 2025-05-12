Left Menu

Fidelity's Trading Outage Frustrates Investors Amid Market Surge

Fidelity's trading platforms, including online, mobile, and Active Trader apps, experienced outages on Monday morning, preventing users from executing trades during a significant market rally driven by U.S.-China trade talk progress. The outage led to widespread frustration and numerous user complaints, with Fidelity acknowledging the issue and working on resolutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Fidelity's trading platforms encountered significant outages on Monday as the U.S. stock markets opened, preventing many from executing buy or sell orders. The disruption affected Fidelity's online, mobile, and Active Trader applications.

The timing of the outages frustrated investors eager to partake in a stock market rally fueled by positive developments in U.S.-China trade discussions. By 10:30 a.m. ET, the Standard & Poor's 500 index had gained more than 2.5%, intensifying the dissatisfaction among investors who were unable to trade.

Fidelity took to Reddit to acknowledge the issues, apologizing for the inconvenience and asserting their commitment to resolving the problem urgently. Down Detector, a website tracking outages, reported thousands of users struggling to access their accounts by mid-morning on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

