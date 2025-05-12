Left Menu

Fidelity Trading Glitches Leave Investors Frustrated Amid Market Rally

Fidelity's trading platforms faced technical issues, hindering users from accessing accounts during a significant stock market rally spurred by positive U.S.-China trade talks. The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose over 2.5% while Fidelity worked to resolve the problems, apologizing for the inconvenience caused to frustrated investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Fidelity Investments faced a significant technical setback on Monday morning as trading platforms experienced disruptions just as U.S. stock markets opened. The issues prevented users from logging into their accounts, coinciding with a market upswing following positive developments in U.S.-China trade discussions over the weekend.

By mid-morning, the Standard & Poor's 500 index had climbed over 2.5%, with trading volumes at peak levels for May, according to Interactive Brokers' chief market strategist, Steve Sosnick. The surge left many Fidelity investors troubled as they remained locked out of their online and mobile accounts.

In response to numerous user complaints on platforms like Reddit, Fidelity acknowledged the ongoing issues, expressing regret and urgency in addressing the problem. Despite multiple outage reports on the tracking website Down Detector, Fidelity provided minimal further comments on the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

