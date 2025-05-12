Fidelity Trading Glitches Leave Investors Frustrated Amid Market Rally

Fidelity Investments faced a significant technical setback on Monday morning as trading platforms experienced disruptions just as U.S. stock markets opened. The issues prevented users from logging into their accounts, coinciding with a market upswing following positive developments in U.S.-China trade discussions over the weekend.

By mid-morning, the Standard & Poor's 500 index had climbed over 2.5%, with trading volumes at peak levels for May, according to Interactive Brokers' chief market strategist, Steve Sosnick. The surge left many Fidelity investors troubled as they remained locked out of their online and mobile accounts.

In response to numerous user complaints on platforms like Reddit, Fidelity acknowledged the ongoing issues, expressing regret and urgency in addressing the problem. Despite multiple outage reports on the tracking website Down Detector, Fidelity provided minimal further comments on the situation.

