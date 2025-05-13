Left Menu

Empowering Indian Enterprises: VergeCloud's Tech Day Offer

VergeCloud, a top Indian Content Delivery Network and cybersecurity platform, offers a 50% discount on its services from May 11-26, 2025. This initiative celebrates National Technology Day and aims to boost digital infrastructure for Indian businesses, promoting faster and safer digital excellence across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 13-05-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 12:29 IST
In honor of National Technology Day, VergeCloud, one of India's premier Content Delivery Networks (CDN) and cybersecurity platforms, is offering a substantial 50% discount on all its services from May 11 through May 26, 2025. This limited-time offer aims to empower Indian businesses by enhancing their online infrastructure.

The campaign, aptly named 'Speed. Security. 50% Off. This Tech Day, Go VergeCloud,' underscores VergeCloud's commitment to bolstering Indian enterprises with rapid, secure, and resilient websites, achieved through the use of India's digital infrastructure.

Dheeraj Chaudhary, Director of Technology at VergeCloud, emphasized the company's dedication to fueling India's digital future. He stated, 'Technology in India should power India's digital future. We're not just offering a discount; we're making secure, high-performing web presence accessible to all Indian businesses.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

