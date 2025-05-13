Left Menu

Tredence Recognized as a Leader in Customer Analytics for 2025

Tredence, a global data science leader, has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Analytics Services, Q2 2025. The company received top scores in 15 criteria and continues to innovate with agentic AI and autonomous systems, enhancing customer experience management and driving business transformation.

Updated: 13-05-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 12:36 IST
Tredence Recognized as a Leader in Customer Analytics for 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tredence, renowned for its data science and AI solutions, has been distinguished as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Analytics Services, Q2 2025. This accolade comes as Tredence excels in 15 rigorous criteria during Forrester's evaluation, confirming its prowess in customer analytics.

With a vision to minimize reliance on consultants, Tredence empowers clients through agentic systems and automation, spearheading end-to-end customer experience management transformation. Investment in a robust ecosystem and agentic AI drives real-time decision-making and operational optimization, positioning Tredence as a premier partner in CXM innovation.

CEO Shub Bhowmick highlights Tredence's dedication to leveraging AI for robust ROI, as reflected in the Forrester report's adulation of their data science acumen. Emphasizing automation, workflow enhancement, and real-time insights, Tredence continues to define a customer-centric future in collaboration with its partners and clients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

