Tredence Recognized as a Leader in Customer Analytics for 2025

Tredence, renowned for its data science and AI solutions, has been distinguished as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Analytics Services, Q2 2025. This accolade comes as Tredence excels in 15 rigorous criteria during Forrester's evaluation, confirming its prowess in customer analytics.

With a vision to minimize reliance on consultants, Tredence empowers clients through agentic systems and automation, spearheading end-to-end customer experience management transformation. Investment in a robust ecosystem and agentic AI drives real-time decision-making and operational optimization, positioning Tredence as a premier partner in CXM innovation.

CEO Shub Bhowmick highlights Tredence's dedication to leveraging AI for robust ROI, as reflected in the Forrester report's adulation of their data science acumen. Emphasizing automation, workflow enhancement, and real-time insights, Tredence continues to define a customer-centric future in collaboration with its partners and clients.

