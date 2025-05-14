Australia’s Space Dependency: Urgent Need for Sovereign Satellite Infrastructure

Australia is critically dependent on foreign satellites for essential services, from weather monitoring to national security needs. This over-reliance places the nation at risk, especially as global uncertainties rise, warns the Australian Centre for Space Governance in a policy paper.

Current satellites from international partners support critical functions such as agriculture, emergency response, and telecommunications. However, if these nations prioritize their domestic needs during crises, Australia could face service disruptions with potentially devastating impacts.

The push for sovereign satellite capabilities grows, with experts advocating for inclusion of space considerations in routine government policymaking. The call for a 'Future Made in Australia' underscores the urgency for homegrown space infrastructure to ensure national security and economic integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)