Australia’s Space Dependency: Urgent Need for Sovereign Satellite Infrastructure

Australia's heavy reliance on foreign satellites poses significant national security and economic risks. As global tensions increase, the Australian Centre for Space Governance recommends bolstering sovereign satellite capabilities for better regional security, disaster response, and infrastructure resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canberra | Updated: 14-05-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 11:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia is critically dependent on foreign satellites for essential services, from weather monitoring to national security needs. This over-reliance places the nation at risk, especially as global uncertainties rise, warns the Australian Centre for Space Governance in a policy paper.

Current satellites from international partners support critical functions such as agriculture, emergency response, and telecommunications. However, if these nations prioritize their domestic needs during crises, Australia could face service disruptions with potentially devastating impacts.

The push for sovereign satellite capabilities grows, with experts advocating for inclusion of space considerations in routine government policymaking. The call for a 'Future Made in Australia' underscores the urgency for homegrown space infrastructure to ensure national security and economic integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

