India's First Glass-Lined Heat Exchangers to Revolutionize Pharma & Chemical Industries

Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd partners with Japan’s AGI Group to produce glass-lined heat exchangers in India, pioneering advanced technology in the pharmaceutical and chemical sectors. The collaboration includes licensing for domestic manufacturing, aiming to replace outdated graphite exchangers with durable, corrosion-resistant alternatives, significantly enhancing process applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-05-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 19:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Standard Glass Lining Technology Limited (SGLTL) has announced a pivotal alliance with Japan's AGI Group and its affiliate GL HAKKO, setting the stage to manufacture glass-lined shell and tube heat exchangers in India. This collaboration grants SGLTL a 20-year license to assemble and market these advanced products domestically.

SGLTL's Managing Director, Nageswara Rao Kandula, highlighted the significance of this venture, stating that they will become the first and only Indian manufacturer of these specialized exchangers, traditionally imported. This advancement promises to improve upon the existing graphite heat exchangers used in India's pharmaceutical and chemical industries, known for their particle contamination and batch failures.

The new glass-lined exchangers are touted for their superior durability and safety features, marking a substantial upgrade. With 150 advance orders secured and an anticipated production capacity of 200 units monthly by Q4 FY26, SGLTL also plans to produce Conductivity Glass-Lined Reactors, enhancing plant safety by dissipating static electricity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

