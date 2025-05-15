New Zealand's Bold NZ$190 Million Social Investment Fund Initiative

The New Zealand government unveiled plans to introduce a NZ$190 million ($112 million) social investment fund in the 2025 budget, targeting the enhancement of lives for the vulnerable population. Finance Minister Nicola Willis outlined the fund's framework, which includes 20 initiatives set for investment in the coming year, with a built-in tracking system for impact assessment.

Willis emphasized that the initiative extends beyond mere financial injection, advocating for smarter investments with transparent evaluation methods. The government's approach will be data-driven, focusing on identifying vulnerable groups that may pose long-term fiscal challenges.

To enable these changes, the baseline budget spending will be scaled back from NZ$2.4 billion to NZ$1.3 billion. This reallocation strategy aims to gradually shift funding from current services to the new fund as community and provider partnerships develop.

