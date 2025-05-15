Left Menu

U.S. Explores Twin-Engined F-55 and F-22 Upgrades, Announces F-47 Deal

The United States is considering developing a twin-engined warplane, the F-55, and upgrading the F-22 Raptor to the F-22 Super. President Trump announced these developments, alongside business deals including Boeing's new F-47 project. The F-55 may align with the U.S. Navy's F/A-XX program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 15:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. is deliberating the development of a twin-engined warplane, the F-55, alongside upgrades to its existing fleet, including the F-22 Raptor, renamed as the F-22 Super. This was disclosed by President Trump during a meeting in Doha on Thursday.

He addressed the business leaders, elucidating how the F-55 could be a significant upgrade to the F-35 or perhaps a novel development. This move coincides with the awarding of the new F-47 project to Boeing, reinforcing American air dominance.

Analysts note that while the proposed advancements hold promise, they must be economically viable. The F-55, potentially linked to the F/A-XX program intended to succeed the F/A-18 fleet, presents such promise amidst ongoing deliberations between the Navy, Congress, and the administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

