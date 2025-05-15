SecPod and Inspira Enterprise Forge Global Cybersecurity Partnership

Bengaluru, Karnataka—SecPod Technologies, renowned for its IT and Cloud Security solutions, has formed a strategic partnership with Inspira Enterprise, a global leader in cybersecurity services. Announced on May 15, 2025, this collaboration seeks to fortify organizations worldwide with an integrated, automated strategy for managing cyber hygiene and mitigating cyber risks via the Saner platform.

The rapidly evolving digital threats demand a robust framework for organizations to manage vulnerabilities with the necessary visibility, automation, and speed. The Saner platform offers a comprehensive security and compliance solution, enabling organizations to proactively assess and reduce risks, streamline operations, and maintain compliance across hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures.

This partnership is poised to transform the cybersecurity industry, with SecPod's prevention-first philosophy and Inspira's expertise converging to tackle real-world industry challenges and enhance cybersecurity resilience globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)