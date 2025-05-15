Left Menu

ISRO's Launching Legacy: A Quest for Safety and Security

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) continues to focus its programs on the safety and security of India. Chairman V Narayanan announced ISRO's upcoming 101st satellite launch, emphasizing technology that meets national needs without competing globally. The PSLV-C61 launch will enhance India's surveillance and disaster management capabilities.

Updated: 15-05-2025 18:29 IST
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) remains committed to ensuring the nation's safety and security through its meticulously planned programs, said Chairman V Narayanan on Thursday. He announced that ISRO is preparing for its 101st satellite launch, focusing on meeting India's unique technological needs.

Chairman Narayanan clarified that ISRO's missions are driven by domestic requirements and are not designed to compete with other space-faring nations. The upcoming launch of the Earth Observation Satellite RISAT-18, aboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C61), set for May 18, marks a pivotal effort in bolstering the country's surveillance and disaster management capabilities.

India's space exploration journey began in 1979 with the launch of its first rocket, laying a foundation for future success highlighted by a near-perfect launch in 1980. The latest PSLV launch underscores India's continuing advancements in space technology.

