Tech and Trade Tensions Rise Amid US Restrictions on Huawei Chips

The US has implemented new rules restricting the use of Huawei's Ascend chips globally, citing export control violations, prompting criticism from China. Despite lifting some retaliatory measures, trade tensions persist between the US and China, especially concerning tariffs and cooperation in high-tech industries.

Beijing | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:20 IST
  China

The United States has introduced new limitations on Huawei Technologies by imposing restrictions on the global usage of the Ascend computer chips, sparking backlash from China. The move is perceived as a part of ongoing trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.

While China has announced the lifting of certain retaliatory measures, such as the ban on exporting rare earth minerals to the US, mutual frictions remain. The US Commerce Department insists that Huawei's semiconductors infringe on export controls due to their purported use of American technology.

China's Commerce Ministry has urged the US to amend its 'erroneous practices', emphasizing their unhelpful nature for long-term cooperation. The continued US tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum exacerbate the issue, with China calling for an end to these levies, especially under Sections 232 and 301.

