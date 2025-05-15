Left Menu

Coinbase Faces Major Data Breach Amidst Ransom Threat

Coinbase, a leading US cryptocurrency exchange, suffered a data breach when criminals accessed personal information of its customers. They demanded a $20 million ransom to avoid public release. Instead, Coinbase offered a bounty for capturing the culprits and pledged reimbursement to affected users.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:38 IST
Coinbase Faces Major Data Breach Amidst Ransom Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the US, confirmed a data breach where criminals accessed sensitive consumer data, demanding a $20 million ransom.

CEO Brian Armstrong disclosed that bribed overseas customer service agents provided access to data such as names and social security numbers, enabling sophisticated social engineering attacks.

The company stated these incidents might cost up to $400 million in customer reimbursements and had pledges to strengthen its fraud defenses, announcing a $20 million bounty for information leading to the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025