Microsoft's Bold Move: Office Suite Without Teams Offered in Antitrust Deal

Microsoft proposes selling its Office suite without Teams at a reduced cost to address EU antitrust concerns. This move, in response to a 2020 Slack complaint, aims to enhance market competitiveness, offering better interoperability to rivals and more choices for European customers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 16:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Microsoft has proposed an alternate offering for its Office suite without the Teams feature, at a reduced price. This proposal, aimed at resolving EU antitrust concerns, was highlighted by regulators on Friday. The European Commission plans to gather feedback before accepting the offer.

The case, initiated by a 2020 complaint from Slack, owned by Salesforce, had threatened Microsoft with potential hefty antitrust fines. Microsoft's Vice President for European Government Affairs, Nanna-Louise Linde, described the offer as a comprehensive solution addressing competitors' concerns, providing Europeans with more options.

As outlined by the EU competition watchdog, Microsoft's offer allows the purchase of Office 365 and Microsoft 365 minus Teams at a lower price. Moreover, it promises better interoperability for rivals with key Microsoft products, enabling integration and data extraction for competing solutions.

The proposal includes a seven-year pricing validity and a ten-year interoperability assurance. Aligning global pricing with these changes is contingent on the proposal's acceptance. Interested stakeholders have a one-month period for feedback, with Salesforce committing to a thorough review.

