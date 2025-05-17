Left Menu

Nvidia Navigates U.S. Restrictions in China Chip Market

Nvidia is reassessing its strategy for the Chinese market following U.S. restrictions on its Hopper H20 chip. CEO Jensen Huang stressed China's importance to Nvidia's growth and indicated plans for a downgraded chip version to sustain sales. The company faces challenges in a competitive market influenced by U.S. export policies.

Nvidia is facing strategic challenges in the Chinese market following recent U.S. government restrictions on the sale of its Hopper H20 chip. CEO Jensen Huang announced that no modified versions from the Hopper series would be available for China, as reported by Taiwan's Formosa TV News network.

Despite the restrictions, Huang reiterated the importance of the Chinese market to Nvidia, revealing plans to release a downgraded version of the H20 chip within two months. This move aims to stabilize sales amidst the company's declining market share due to competition from domestic players like Huawei.

The AI export limitations stem from the U.S. Framework for Artificial Intelligence Diffusion, introduced by the Biden administration. Former President Trump criticized these measures, advocating for broader U.S. technology distribution. Nvidia's sales in China make up a significant portion of its revenue, further complicating the company's navigation of these regulatory challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

