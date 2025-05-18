Tragedy Strikes Palm Springs: Bomb Explosion near Health Facility

A bomb exploded near a reproductive health facility in Palm Springs, California, leading to the tragic death of one person, Mayor Ron DeHarte informed Reuters on Saturday.

The Palm Springs City government reported in a Facebook post that the explosion took place shortly before 11 a.m. PDT (1800 GMT).

Mayor DeHarte confirmed, "It has been identified as a bomb that was either in or near the car." The incident has caused alarm and brought attention to security concerns in the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)