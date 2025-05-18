Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Palm Springs: Bomb Explosion near Health Facility

A bomb exploded near a reproductive health facility in Palm Springs, California, killing one person. The city's mayor, Ron DeHarte, informed Reuters about the incident, which occurred before 11 a.m. PDT. The explosion, identified as originating from a bomb, caused significant concern in the local community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 02:32 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 02:32 IST
Tragedy Strikes Palm Springs: Bomb Explosion near Health Facility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A bomb exploded near a reproductive health facility in Palm Springs, California, leading to the tragic death of one person, Mayor Ron DeHarte informed Reuters on Saturday.

The Palm Springs City government reported in a Facebook post that the explosion took place shortly before 11 a.m. PDT (1800 GMT).

Mayor DeHarte confirmed, "It has been identified as a bomb that was either in or near the car." The incident has caused alarm and brought attention to security concerns in the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025