Tragedy Strikes Palm Springs: Bomb Explosion near Health Facility
A bomb exploded near a reproductive health facility in Palm Springs, California, leading to the tragic death of one person, Mayor Ron DeHarte informed Reuters on Saturday.
The Palm Springs City government reported in a Facebook post that the explosion took place shortly before 11 a.m. PDT (1800 GMT).
Mayor DeHarte confirmed, "It has been identified as a bomb that was either in or near the car." The incident has caused alarm and brought attention to security concerns in the community.
