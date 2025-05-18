China's Celestial Quest: Tianwen-2 and the Asteroid Ambit

China is set to embark on its inaugural mission to collect samples from interplanetary space with the Tianwen-2 asteroid probe, scheduled for launch by the end of May, according to state media outlet CCTV. The spacecraft, which arrived at the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre on May 14, is poised for takeoff following requisite inspections.

The mission entails using a mechanical arm to extract dust samples from the asteroid 2016 HO3, which closely orbits Earth as a 'quasi-satellite.' Additionally, Tianwen-2 will conduct an exploration of comet 311P. This venture sets China alongside the U.S. and Japan, both of which have successfully executed landings on asteroids.

Recent years have witnessed an intensifying space race between China and the U.S., spurring the launch of new exploratory missions. Notably, in 2024, China will lead in fetching samples from the moon's rarely seen far side via the Chang'e-6 lunar probe, while plans are underway for Tianwen-3 to return samples from Mars by 2028.

