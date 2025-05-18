Left Menu

China's Celestial Quest: Tianwen-2 and the Asteroid Ambit

China plans to launch the Tianwen-2 asteroid probe at the end of May, aiming to collect samples from interplanetary space. The spacecraft, currently at Xichang Satellite Launch Centre, will gather dust from asteroid 2016 HO3 and explore comet 311P. It marks China’s entry into the ongoing space race with the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 18-05-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 14:20 IST
China's Celestial Quest: Tianwen-2 and the Asteroid Ambit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China is set to embark on its inaugural mission to collect samples from interplanetary space with the Tianwen-2 asteroid probe, scheduled for launch by the end of May, according to state media outlet CCTV. The spacecraft, which arrived at the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre on May 14, is poised for takeoff following requisite inspections.

The mission entails using a mechanical arm to extract dust samples from the asteroid 2016 HO3, which closely orbits Earth as a 'quasi-satellite.' Additionally, Tianwen-2 will conduct an exploration of comet 311P. This venture sets China alongside the U.S. and Japan, both of which have successfully executed landings on asteroids.

Recent years have witnessed an intensifying space race between China and the U.S., spurring the launch of new exploratory missions. Notably, in 2024, China will lead in fetching samples from the moon's rarely seen far side via the Chang'e-6 lunar probe, while plans are underway for Tianwen-3 to return samples from Mars by 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025