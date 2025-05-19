RVAI Global: Transforming Businesses into AI-Led Enterprises

The AI services landscape witnessed a new entrant as Mumbai-based RVAI Global officially launched, aiming to transform global enterprises into AI-led organizations. Founded by Vijay Sivaram and Rohit Himatsingka, the firm seeks to simplify the AI journey with cutting-edge solutions and deep-tech capabilities.

In its statement, RVAI Global highlighted the growing trend of enterprises increasing their AI investments and emphasized the importance of leveraging agentic platforms alongside human talent to enhance productivity and decision-making.

With offerings spanning AI Consulting & Advisory to AI Talent Solutions, RVAI Global plans to establish AI Global Capability Centres and Centres of Excellence, facilitating enterprise-wide AI adoption across industries such as BFSI, Healthcare, Telecom, and Retail.

(With inputs from agencies.)