Ishan Technologies Partners with AMD to Boost India's Cloud Infrastructure

Ishan Technologies has chosen AMD's 4th Generation EPYC processors to power its Tier-3 Data Center in Mumbai. This strategic collaboration enhances India's cloud and AI-ready infrastructure, offering high-performance, secure, and scalable solutions for enterprises across sectors including BFSI and manufacturing.

As India's cloud adoption grows, businesses demand digital infrastructures that are resilient, compliant, and capable of handling mission-critical applications. The Ishan DC 1 meets these needs with its energy-efficient architecture and high-density computing, optimizing AI, machine learning, and edge computing workloads.

With the power of AMD processors, Ishan Cloud delivers scalable and efficient computing solutions for data-intensive tasks, bolstered by superior performance and compliance. This makes it a prime choice for enterprises seeking to boost performance without sacrificing efficiency, aligning with India's digital transformation goals.

