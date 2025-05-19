Left Menu

Ishan Technologies Partners with AMD to Boost India's Cloud Infrastructure

Ishan Technologies selects AMD's 4th Gen EPYC processors for its Mumbai Data Center, enhancing India's cloud and AI infrastructure. This collaboration supports data localization and AI transformation, providing secure, high-performance solutions across industries like BFSI, manufacturing, and government. This ensures resilient, compliant, and cost-efficient digital infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 16:33 IST
Ishan Technologies Partners with AMD to Boost India's Cloud Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ishan Technologies has chosen AMD's 4th Generation EPYC processors to power its Tier-3 Data Center in Mumbai. This strategic collaboration enhances India's cloud and AI-ready infrastructure, offering high-performance, secure, and scalable solutions for enterprises across sectors including BFSI and manufacturing.

As India's cloud adoption grows, businesses demand digital infrastructures that are resilient, compliant, and capable of handling mission-critical applications. The Ishan DC 1 meets these needs with its energy-efficient architecture and high-density computing, optimizing AI, machine learning, and edge computing workloads.

With the power of AMD processors, Ishan Cloud delivers scalable and efficient computing solutions for data-intensive tasks, bolstered by superior performance and compliance. This makes it a prime choice for enterprises seeking to boost performance without sacrificing efficiency, aligning with India's digital transformation goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025