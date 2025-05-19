Ishan Technologies Partners with AMD to Boost India's Cloud Infrastructure
Ishan Technologies selects AMD's 4th Gen EPYC processors for its Mumbai Data Center, enhancing India's cloud and AI infrastructure. This collaboration supports data localization and AI transformation, providing secure, high-performance solutions across industries like BFSI, manufacturing, and government. This ensures resilient, compliant, and cost-efficient digital infrastructure.
Ishan Technologies has chosen AMD's 4th Generation EPYC processors to power its Tier-3 Data Center in Mumbai. This strategic collaboration enhances India's cloud and AI-ready infrastructure, offering high-performance, secure, and scalable solutions for enterprises across sectors including BFSI and manufacturing.
As India's cloud adoption grows, businesses demand digital infrastructures that are resilient, compliant, and capable of handling mission-critical applications. The Ishan DC 1 meets these needs with its energy-efficient architecture and high-density computing, optimizing AI, machine learning, and edge computing workloads.
With the power of AMD processors, Ishan Cloud delivers scalable and efficient computing solutions for data-intensive tasks, bolstered by superior performance and compliance. This makes it a prime choice for enterprises seeking to boost performance without sacrificing efficiency, aligning with India's digital transformation goals.
