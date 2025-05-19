Microvast Unveils Cutting-Edge Battery Technologies at CIBF 2025

Microvast Holdings, Inc., a prominent name in advanced battery technologies, has showcased its comprehensive range of high-performance battery products at the 17th China International Battery Fair (CIBF 2025) from May 15th to 17th. The event, held at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center, highlighted Microvast's significant contributions to the battery industry.

The exhibition spotlighted solutions for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and various vehicles, with notable mentions of the fast-charging HpTO, MpCO, and HpCO series, capable of reaching 80% charge within just 15-20 minutes. These exhibits underscored the exceptional temperature stability and extended lifecycle, crucial for demanding applications globally.

New innovations, such as the HnSO 70Ah and high-safety HnCO 120Ah batteries, have further cemented Microvast's position as a leader in the sector. The fourth-generation MV-B and MV-C battery packs also demonstrated the company's ability to enhance energy and power delivery while maintaining compatibility and safety, marking a significant stride in battery technology advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)