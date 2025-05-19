Left Menu

Nvidia Unveils NVLink Fusion: Revolutionizing AI Chip Communication

Nvidia announced its new NVLink Fusion technology to improve the communication between chips for artificial intelligence systems. Major companies like Marvell Technology and MediaTek plan to implement this innovation. CEO Jensen Huang emphasized Nvidia's shift from graphics chips to AI dominance at the ongoing Computex AI exhibition in Taipei.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 19:53 IST
Nvidia Unveils NVLink Fusion: Revolutionizing AI Chip Communication
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nvidia has introduced NVLink Fusion, its latest technological venture designed to enhance chip-to-chip communication, crucial for powerful AI systems. This announcement was made at the Computex AI exhibition in Taipei, highlighting the company's departure from its traditional graphics chip origins.

Marvell Technology and MediaTek are among the early adopters of NVLink Fusion, looking to integrate the technology into their custom chip projects. Other prominent partners include Alchip, Fujitsu, and Qualcomm. This development marks Nvidia's expansion into the AI chip market, a space they have come to dominate since the rise of ChatGPT.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's keynote at the Taipei Music Center not only unveiled the NVLink Fusion but also revealed plans to establish a new Taiwan headquarters. Huang also recapped the company's strategic focus on developing AI chip systems and introduced the DGX Spark, a desktop AI chip slated for imminent release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

