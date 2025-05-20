Left Menu

CloudSEK's US Expansion: A Cybersecurity Milestone

CloudSEK, a cybersecurity firm, has raised $19 million at a substantial valuation increase to establish operations in the US. Driven by significant revenue growth, the funding aims to develop AI-based cybersecurity models and expand its team, marking the first Indian cybersecurity firm's US market entry with investor backing.

CloudSEK, a leading player in the cybersecurity sector, has successfully secured $19 million in fresh funding from a group of strategic investors, boosting its valuation five-fold to $118 million. The funding marks a significant step for the company, enabling the establishment of its operations in the United States.

Rahul Sasi, Co-Founder and CEO of CloudSEK, revealed that the company plans to build a robust team of 100 in the US over the next three years. The firm, which already boasts a 100-member team in India, has been selected by a US delegation for its pioneering work in addressing global cybersecurity challenges from an Indian base.

The fresh capital will not only facilitate CloudSEK's expansion but also support the development of AI-based cybersecurity solutions. Sasi emphasized that while the company remains cashflow positive and close to profitability, this strategic investment will bolster their growth trajectory, aiming to address sophisticated cybersecurity threats globally.

