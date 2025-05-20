Innodisk Sets AI Benchmarks at COMPUTEX 2025 with Cutting-Edge Solutions

Innodisk, a global leader in industrial AI solutions, made waves at COMPUTEX 2025 in Taipei, showcasing an array of cutting-edge innovations. This year's highlights included the optimized AI systems under its APEX series, built on technologies from industry giants like NVIDIA and Intel.

The company introduced its enterprise on-premise private LLM solution, powered by the APEX-X100 AI computing platform. The APEX-S100 short-depth server also garnered attention for its remarkable performance in large-scale data analytics. Innodisk's expanded camera module lineup, crucial for AI machine vision, underscores its commitment to broad platform compatibility.

Collaborating closely with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Innodisk's Smart Parking Recognition and Security Solution featured advanced AI processing, demonstrating cloud-independent decision-making. These innovations affirm Innodisk's leadership in AI integration, catering to enterprise, industrial, and smart city deployments.

