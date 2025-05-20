Google and Airtel Join Forces for Seamless Cloud Storage Solution

In a strategic move to alleviate storage woes faced by smartphone users, Bharti Airtel and Google have joined hands. Announced on Tuesday, the partnership offers Google One cloud storage to Airtel's postpaid and Wi-Fi customers for free over six months.

This initiative grants customers 100 GB of storage, helping them to manage photos, videos, and documents without hardware upgrades. After the introductory period, users can maintain their subscription for Rs 125 monthly. Those wishing to discontinue can opt out gracefully.

Enhancing convenience further, the service allows file-sharing among five users and smoother transitions for WhatsApp chat backups on Android. It is compatible across both Android and iOS, broadening its appeal across platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)