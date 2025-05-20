Left Menu

Google and Airtel Join Forces for Seamless Cloud Storage Solution

Bharti Airtel partners with Google to offer Google One cloud storage to its customers, addressing storage limitations. Airtel's postpaid and Wi-Fi users will receive six months of 100 GB cloud storage for free, with the option to continue for a fee. The service facilitates easy device switching and file sharing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 13:19 IST
In a strategic move to alleviate storage woes faced by smartphone users, Bharti Airtel and Google have joined hands. Announced on Tuesday, the partnership offers Google One cloud storage to Airtel's postpaid and Wi-Fi customers for free over six months.

This initiative grants customers 100 GB of storage, helping them to manage photos, videos, and documents without hardware upgrades. After the introductory period, users can maintain their subscription for Rs 125 monthly. Those wishing to discontinue can opt out gracefully.

Enhancing convenience further, the service allows file-sharing among five users and smoother transitions for WhatsApp chat backups on Android. It is compatible across both Android and iOS, broadening its appeal across platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

